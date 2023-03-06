EYEING to gain traction in preparation for this May’s Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine women’s road team sees action in the 10-stage 13th Biwase Cup starting tomorrow in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The seven-strong squad left the country yesterday as it embarks on a mission of performing well in the race being used as part of its preparation for the biennial event where it seeks to strike gold.

“The goal is for our women’s team to get at least one foreign exposure ahead of the Southeast Asian Games,” said Phil Cycling chief and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino.

Mathilda Krog, Kate Yasmin Velasco, Avegail Rombaon, Marianne Dacumos and Mhay Ann Lina will spearhead the team that will be reinforced by Jelsie Sabado and Maurie delos Reyes after some of the mainstays begged off due to school commitments.

Marita Lucas, Alfie Catalan and Joey de los Reyes are coaching the squad bankrolled by the POC, Philippine Sports Commission, Tagaytay City, MVP Sports Foundation, Standard Insurance, Excellent Noodles and 7-Eleven.

The race, which covers 1,101 kilometers of roads until March 17, unfurls with a 66km criterium around Binh Duong New City.

Mr. Tolentino said the whole team, which included the mountain bikers, will go into a training camp after the Ho Chi Minh tilt. — Joey Villar