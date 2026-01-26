The Top 40 Filipino Founders on LinkedIn 2025 has officially been unveiled, and among this year’s honorees is Joscel Delos Cielos, chairman and chief business officer of Apeiron. His inclusion in this historic list recognizes not only his entrepreneurial achievements but also his enduring commitment to building communities, shaping industries, and inspiring the next generation of Filipino leaders.

As Chairman and CBO of Apeiron, he has consistently demonstrated how leadership goes beyond business growth. It is about creating ecosystems of opportunity, elevating partnerships, and driving impact that resonates far beyond the boardroom. His work embodies the belief that founders are not just builders of companies but architects of change.

The Top 40 Filipino Founders on LinkedIn 2025 is not a ranking but a collective recognition of visionaries who are redefining the entrepreneurial landscape. Mr. Delos Cielos’ inclusion on this list affirms the growing influence of Filipino founders on the global stage, positioning the Philippines as a hub of creativity, resilience, and forward‑thinking leadership.

“This recognition is more than an accolade. It is a movement to spotlight Filipino founders who are shaping the future with courage and clarity. Leaders like Joscel Delos Cielos remind us that entrepreneurship is not just about building businesses but about creating communities of impact and inspiration,” said the organizing committee of the Top 40 initiative.

Apeiron is a next-generation professional services firm driving business transformation across Southeast Asia and beyond, with a growing presence in the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and the Cayman Islands.

