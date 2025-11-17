Monde Nissin Corp. officially partnered with Asia Pacific College (APC) through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) marking a significant step toward stronger collaboration between the academe and the food manufacturing industry.

The partnership establishes Monde Nissin as APC’s first industry partner in the food manufacturing sector, reflecting a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of Filipino professionals through education, innovation, and real-world learning experiences.

It reinforces Monde Nissin’s ongoing investment in early career development through its flagship programs: MondeXplore Internship Program, which provides students with immersive, hands-on learning across various business functions, guided by industry mentors; Emerging Leaders Program, a six-month intensive track for engineering graduates aimed at developing the next generation of Product Supply leaders; and the Excelerate Program, an 18-month management trainee program designed for high-potential talents in Consumer and Customer Development, equipping them with frontline exposure and strategic leadership skills.

The MoA signing was led by Luz Mercurio, chief people & culture officer of Monde Nissin; and Dr. Ma. Teresita “Tata” Medado, president of Asia Pacific College, alongside leaders from both institutions. The event included a meaningful dialogue on potential future collaborations and a guided plant tour of the Lucky Me! Noodle Factory, where APC representatives gained first-hand insights into Monde Nissin’s operational excellence and world-class manufacturing practices.

