THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is studying a proposal to grant P10 subsidy per kilo of catch landed at government fishports, citing the need to assist municipal fisherfolk and commercial operators deal with rising fuel costs.

In a Senate hearing on Monday, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the proposal is still awaiting funding.

“If it can be funded, commercial fishers, and even municipal fishers with larger boats, will receive P10 for every kilo they unload at government fish ports. But that needs to be funded,” he said.

Mr. Laurel said the proposal will require consultation with economic managers to determine how to fund the scheme.

“A decision may come as early as next week,” he added.

The energy crisis has reduced the frequency of voyages, threatening to squeeze the supply of fish, a leading source of protein for poorer households.

“Our fishing sector will definitely grind to a halt as fuel now accounts for 70% to 80% of production costs, from 40% to 50% (previously),” Mr. Laurel said.

He added that most fishing operations, big or small, need to sell their catch at around P150 per kilo at landing or face losses.

Meanwhile, Mr. Laurel told reporters separately that the DA is “considering all options,” including increasing imports of key agricultural commodities, including fish, to help consumers deal with rising food prices.

“If fuel prices are still like this (going forward), fishing operations will be disrupted. We might open up imports of galunggong (round scad) and other fish just to maintain supply,” he said.

He added that the possible increase in fish imports should not affect aquaculture.

The DA earlier approved imports of 250,000 metric tons of fish, which will begin in August, to plug potential supply gaps and stabilize prices. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel