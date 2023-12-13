THE Department of Trade and Industry’s Philippine Trade and Training Center (PTTC) said it has entered into a partnership with Monde Nissin Corp. to upskill the company’s retirees.

The parties signed a memorandum of agreement on Wednesday at the PTTC offices in Pasay City.

Under the partnership, PTTC will provide expertise and capability-building measures to transition retiring employees into entrepreneurs.

PTTC Executive Director Nelly Nita N. Dillera said that the partnership will be pursued under an Enterprise Learning Pathways initiative known as ASCEND.

“We know that this will go a long way … We see the importance of embarking on a journey that aims to support retiring staff through entrepreneurship, offering them an opportunity to pursue new and fulfilling paths as they transition to the next phase of their lives,” Ms. Dillera said.

Through the partnership, the PTTC will be Monde’s first training provider for its Monde Nissin University School of Lifelong Learning.

“The School of Lifelong Learning expands the learning to skills that employees will need beyond their tenure at Monde. The program aims to provide its retirees with the financial skills needed to explore entrepreneurship in retirement,” Monde said in a statement.

Lawrence Co, learning and people development head of Monde Nissin, said that the partnership’s offerings will be available to the company’s would-be retirees.

“With Monde’s aspiration of improving the well-being of people in the planet by creating sustainable solutions for food security and PTTC’s mission of supporting the development goals of micro, small, and medium enterprises through training and skills building, among others, the two parties are happy and excited to be entering this partnership,” Mr. Co said.

Monde Nissin People and Culture Director Luz Mercurio said the company hopes the partnership serves as a model for other organizations’ offerings to their staff.

“Our commitment to them does not stop with their productive employment. That is why we want to provide them with learning opportunities to prepare for their transformation and transition into a fulfilling retirement,” Ms. Mercurio said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile