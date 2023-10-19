THE PHILIPPINE information technology and business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) industry is set to achieve its job generation target due to new jobs created from new skills and growing demand for offshoring, an official of Concentrix + Webhelp said.

Amit Jagga, senior vice-president and country leader for the Philippines of IT-BPO company Concentrix, said that the good part is that the industry has already been able to achieve its target for 2022 as stated in the industry roadmap of IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).

“The industry moved in line with the target. It continues to create a lot of jobs and we have been the number one sector for the Philippine economy for the last number of years and we foresee that in the future as well,” Mr. Jagga said in a livestreamed press conference in Cebu on Tuesday.

“This industry will continue to be number one in terms of employment generated and contribution to the gross domestic product in the Philippine economy,” he added.

The Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) Industry Roadmap 2028 released by IBPAP sets targets for staffing levels and revenue growth.

Under the roadmap, the IBPAP hopes to create 2.5 million jobs by the end of 2028.

“The number of new skills that are coming into the Philippines, like generative artificial intelligence, is generating new jobs for the Philippines as we are getting more and more projects in that area,” Mr. Jagga said.

He added that due to the global macroeconomic environment, especially in North America and Europe, there is a renewed focus on offshoring.

“Philippines is one of the popular hubs across the world from an offshoring arbitrant’s perspective so that is also helping the Philippines,” he said.

“So overall… I think we are on track to get to the number projected by the IBPAP,” he added.

On Tuesday, the company launched its ninth site in Cebu located within the Cebu Exchange Tower. The site houses over 4,500 employees, making it its largest staffed site in the Philippines.

“We consolidated two sites into this building… so we left those two buildings, moved the accounts there into this building and added a thousand more people here. But we are retaining all the other locations, so overall it’s a total of nine sites and 13,000 headcount [in Cebu],” said Dagny Estacio, senior director of client success at Concentrix.

To date, the company has 52 sites in 20 cities across the Philippines supporting over 100,000-strong employees.

Just last month, Concentrix completed its integration with Webhelp, which Mr. Jagga said is a large company in Europe and Latin America.

“Both these companies have come together to make one of the largest customer service operations in the world,” he said.

“At a certain time, we would come up with a new name, it could be Concentrix, it could be Webhelp or completely new,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile