THE Araneta group’s ACI, Inc. is set to open the third office building of its 8-hectare Cyberpark development by the first quarter of 2025 which it expects to cost around P4 billion.

Called Cyberpark 3, the property will have 27 levels of office spaces, three basement parking floors, and two floors of retail space. The new addition to the P20-billion Cyberpark Complex is estimated to have 91,000 square meters (sq.m.) of gross floor area.

On Feb. 6, the company announced during its first concrete pouring the resumption of the project after being halted by the pandemic.

Once completed, the office tower will be connected to venues such as Smart Araneta Coliseum, Farmers Plaza, Ali Mall, and Novotel Manila.

Rowell L. Recinto, the Araneta group’s senior management consultant, said the complex will also be connected to soon-to-rise Gateway Mall 2, Styles Hotel, and the Manhattan Gardens residential towers.

“Cyberpark 3 is our latest solution to the need of companies and locators looking for options. Once completed, it will serve as a suitable, even superior, alternative to office spaces in the usual central business districts,” said Mr. Recinto.

The new office building highlights green initiatives and renewable energy solutions as it is said to carry a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

Among its sustainable features are its energy-efficient double-glazed windows and rainwater collection system.

“We will continue to introduce environmentally impactful design features and specifications in our Cyberpark constructions,” he said.

Cyberpark 3 is the third tower of the five towers expected to rise in the Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered IT complex. The complex is projected to have a combined floor area of over 500,000 sq.m.

Araneta City opened the first two towers of the complex Cyberpark 1 and Cyberpark 2 in 2016 and 2018, respectively. — Justine Irish D. Tabile