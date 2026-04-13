Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) on Monday launched a documentary series campaign that aims to help Filipinos become more intentional in handling their finances.

The Moneygurado docuseries, which carries the same name as the company’s financial mindfulness campaign, features four subjects who shared their experiences reflecting Filipino habits and how these behaviors affect the way people handle money.

“We have four storytellers that delve deep into different aspects of how Filipinos basically think about money, talk about money, and act on money,” Digs A. Dimagiba, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Metrobank, told reporters on the sidelines of the exclusive screening of the docuseries.

“This ranges from Filipino resilience during crises, to how we view debt or loans, to the shame or taboo surrounding money, and ultimately about saving money,” he added.

Mr. Dimagiba also said the docuseries is part of the bank’s long-term advocacy of encouraging Filipinos to reflect and spark conversations about financial mindfulness through real-life stories that may inspire action.

BusinessWorld was given the chance to watch all four episodes of the Moneygurado docuseries during the screening.

The docuseries premiered with “Kapit Lang: The Filipino Way of Surviving”, featuring Audy Cruz, founder of OnlyPans Taqueria in Makati.

Ms. Cruz’s life and business were literally hit by both fire and a strong typhoon, but she managed to recover through what she described as strategic resilience — one that requires proper planning, focus, and sensible risk-taking.

The other episodes are “Utang sa Pelikula: Self-Worth and Borrowing”, featuring Filipino director Jose Javier Reyes; “The Price of Hiya”, featuring Xiao Chua; and “Alkansya: The Filipino Art of Waiting”, featuring author Michelline Suarez.

The Moneygurado premiere episode will be available starting Monday on Metrobank’s official social media pages, channels, and website.

The succeeding episodes will be released in the coming months, together with learning materials for students, families, and communities that can be accessed through the company’s Earnest website. — Edg Adrian A. Eva