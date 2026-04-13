THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it approved a P30-million investment by Optispac Philippines, Inc. in a facility in Batangas.

In a social media post on Monday, PEZA registered Optispac as an economic zone export enterprise. It intends to locate within the Lima Technology Center-Special Economic Zone in Lipa City.

The company’s investment will cover machinery, equipment, and working capital.

Optispac projects export operations to scale from 100,000 units in its first year of operation to over 375,000 units annually by the fourth year.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said the project aligns with the Philippine push to advance to high-tech manufacturing.

“Enterprises like Optispac play a crucial role in moving the Philippines up the global technology ladder,” he noted.

The company’s advanced hermetic packaging and liquid-cooled technologies will significantly bolster the semiconductor and electronics (S&E) value chain, Mr. Panga added.

“By producing sophisticated electronic packaging solutions right here in our ecozones, they provide essential components that allow our existing locators to innovate and compete more effectively at a global level,” he said.

The government is seeking to elevate the S&E industry from the assembly, test, and packaging to advanced packaging, integrated circuit design, and front-end manufacturing.

The Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Industry Roadmap sets a target for electronic exports of $110 billion by 2030.

The export goal will be met through a five-year plan to train 128,000 semiconductor professionals, according to the roadmap, which was announced last year.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that electronic exports grew 17% to $46 billion in 2025, while semiconductor exports rose 18.7% to $34.62 billion. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz