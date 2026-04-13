THE American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) said that allowing economic zone locators to make work-from-home (WFH) arrangements will help sustain confidence among foreign investors about continuity of operations during the energy emergency.

AmCham Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe said expanded WFH arrangements for registered business enterprises (RBEs) in ecozones “provides much-needed operational flexibility and helps sustain confidence among US and other foreign investors across a wide range of industries.”

The Fiscal Incentives Review Board approved last week a resolution that allows RBEs to implement WFH arrangements without affecting their fiscal and non-fiscal incentives amid the national energy emergency.

The measure will be in effect for one year from March 24 unless the state of national energy emergency is extended or lifted by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Although it allows up to 90% WFH arrangements, the resolution allowed investment promotion agencies to set a lower threshold, based on operational needs and specific circumstances, provided it does not fall below 50% of the total workforce.

“Business needs and operating models vary significantly across sectors — including manufacturing, logistics, services, and knowledge-based industries. In this context, policies that enable flexibility, rather than impose one-size-fits-all mandates, are critical,” Mr. Hinchliffe said.

“Empowering firms to determine the most appropriate work arrangements based on their operational realities supports continuity, productivity, and long-term competitiveness,” he added.

He said information technology-business process management, shared services, and other digitally-enabled industries are well-positioned to maximize remote work arrangements, which is why the broader framework should remain inclusive and adaptable to all RBEs.

“Moving forward, AmCham looks to continued policy clarity and consistency, including early guidance on the duration of these measures and any transition arrangements,” he said.

“Ongoing dialogue between government and the private sector will be essential to ensure effective, transparent, and predictable implementation,” he added.

Peter Lee U, an associate professor and dean of the School of Economics of the University of Asia and the Pacific, said that the measure will “help reduce demand for oil through reduced commuting.”

“As long as the companies can decide who needs to be onsite to preserve some minimum level of productivity, it seems like a good idea,” he said via Viber. — Justine Irish D. Tabile