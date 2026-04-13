FARMERS said on Monday that key agricultural imports being considered for tariff cuts are already cheap and need no further price advantages.

Rosendo O. So, chairperson of the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura, said pork, for instance, is already cheap due to lower production and fuel costs in the source countries.

“For pork from Brazil… export prices are only around $1.60 to $2.50 per kilo. That’s how low they are. Their fuel prices are also lower,” he said at a briefing.

Elias Jose M. Inciong, chairman of the United Broiler Raisers Association, said there is no reason to reduce tariffs on chicken as farmgate prices remain depressed.

“We do not see any reason to reduce tariffs further because chicken prices are currently low. Our survey last Friday showed a liveweight price of P82 per kilo against the industry’s breakeven range of P100 to P110, so producers are incurring losses,” he said.

Mr. Inciong added that demand for chicken remains weak as “household spending has been absorbed by fuel expenses, reducing consumers’ propensity to consume.”

In a letter addressed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., 17 industry officials, including Mr. So and Mr. Inciong, urged the government to reject any proposal to cut tariffs on agricultural imports.

“Tariff reductions on imported pork, chicken, and corn at this time, whatever the percentage may be, would be a stab in the back for the agriculture sector and our national economy,” they said.

They warned that lowering tariffs would undermine domestic production and further increase reliance on imports.

“Increasing our dependence on food imports will further expose the country to the volatile and fragile global supply that it cannot control,” according to the letter.

The groups instead called for stronger support for domestic producers.

“Now more than ever, supporting local production will reduce external dependence, ensure baseline food availability, protect rural livelihoods, and support jobs in allied sectors,” they said. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel