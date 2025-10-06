Yield Guild Games (YGG) announced that the annual YGG Play Summit, the biggest player-focused Web3 gaming event in the world, will return on Nov. 18-22 at SMX Aura, Bonifacio Global City.

Recognized as the global epicenter of crypto gaming, the Philippines will take center stage in the Web3 community as the Summit transforms Manila into the City of Play, a pop-up cyberpunk metropolis inspired by the retro charm of a gaming arcade.

“Through play, there are endless possibilities. People can practice a range of skills that are as relevant to video games as they are to digital jobs; they can explore new worlds, and push themselves to grow,” said Mench Dizon, country head of YGG Pilipinas. “That’s what the ‘City of Play’ is all about — an urban wonderland where the world will gather to experience the essence of play, right here in Manila.”

The City of Play features four districts, each with its own theme and unique experiences for visitors to explore, connect, learn, and play in different ways: the Player District, a bustling commercial hub, with playable demos and showmatches; the Degen District, Home of the Casual Degen, the player who enjoys lite games while trading memecoins or perps; the Skill District, an educational hub and innovation quarter, powered by YGG Pilipinas’ Metaversity with anchor sponsor Sui Foundation; and The Arena, which will be hosting eSports tournaments for games such as Vibes TCG and Parallel TCG with prizepools reaching $100,000.

Additionally, the biggest annual Web3 gaming awards show, the GAM3 Awards by GAM3S.GG will once again return to the YGG Play Summit to award coveted international titles, including Game of the Year and Content Creator of the Year.

In 2024, the GAM3 Awards held its first-ever in-person ceremony at the YGG Play Summit, where it announced the winners after garnering over one million votes and 60 million impressions, featuring over 900 nominated games. The 2025 edition will take place on Nov. 21, at the Samsung Hall in Bonifacio Global City.

In addition to regular tickets, attendees can also opt for a VIP experience, which includes special rates for travel and accommodation as well as perks throughout the YGG Play Summit, including dining options and exclusive social experiences such as POB Crawl — a guided bar-hopping night with cocktails and drinks through Poblacion.

The event invites gamers, creators, builders, developers, investors, and innovators to discover new games, tools, and opportunities shaping the future of play.

For the latest information on the YGG Play Summit, visit the official website and follow YGG Play Summit on X.

