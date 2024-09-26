Web 3.0 startup Yield Guild Games (YGG) is partnering with trading card game (TCG) Parallel in a $100,000 prize pool tournament at the YGG Play Summit in Manila, Philippines.

There will be two global online qualifying tournaments to determine the 16 players who will compete at the play summit on November 19-23.

“[Trading card game] players have always been passionate about the games they play, and many look for opportunities to test their skill at a high-stakes competitive level,” said Gabriel Dizon, YGG co-founder, in a September 25 press statement.

“Parallel is in a very good position to be able to cater to these players, with many of its mechanics inspired by competitive TCGs such as Magic: the Gathering and Hearthstone,” he said.

“With YGG organizing these events, many players can have a chance at earning their share of the $100,000 prize pool.”

The summit will provide insights into the future of gaming, digital ownership, and worldwide Web 3.0 projects. It will also feature activities such as a cosplay competition, live demos, and a one-day conference.

The YGG-community-managed Facebook group “Everything Parallel” will likewise be hosting contests and posting content designed to engage and attract people to the web3 game. Several educational videos, including deck guides, are also posted on YGG’s YouTube channel.

Parallel TCG players can expect weekly events up until the November YGG Play Summit.

Kalos, Parallel TCG’s co-founder whose name is not publicly available, said that he expects “a lot of competitive play in the weeks leading to the summit.”

“We will be able to emulate that feeling of playing with other people in a card shop while also showing them the advantages that Web3 offers through Parallel TCG,” he said in the same press statement. – Patricia B. Mirasol