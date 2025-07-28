The De La Salle University-Social Development Research Center (DLSU-SDRC), in partnership with the Manila Observatory (MO), launched the project Resilient Platform Work PH through a Stakeholders Forum held on June 4.

The Forum convened experts from the government, academia, policy think tanks, NGOs, grassroots actors, and labor organizations to assess the current state of platform work and chart actionable pathways for research and policy development.

Resilient Platform Work PH examines the vulnerabilities of platform workers in the context of severe weather events. The project aims to identify gaps in social protection, develop a skills framework to enhance mobility pathways, and support the creation of governance and policy frameworks that foster a more resilient platform workforce.

Ground truthing platform work across sectors

Principal Investigator and DLSU Professor Dr. Cheryll Soriano provided context on the purpose of the project and the Stakeholders Forum. She said, “globally, the Philippines ranks fourth among countries most affected by extreme weather events from 2000-2019, and continually experiences vulnerability to these events that affect many workers and their livelihoods. Along the platform labor economy continues to grow — both for app-based ride-hailing and delivery, or for remote freelance workers — helping address employment gaps and providing opportunities to displaced workers.”

“Yet among the most directly at risk with climate change are these app-based couriers and motorcycle ride-hailing drivers, whose outdoor work makes them particularly susceptible to extreme weather events. Poor public infrastructure and unsafe road conditions compound the impacts of climate change on these workers.”

DLSU Vice-President for Research and Innovation Dr. Raymond Tan opened the Forum by underscoring the importance of research institutions in the country to become knowledge hubs for sustainability issues. He noted that “amid a growing population heavily reliant on such platforms as a primary source of livelihood, this dependence increases their vulnerability, particularly as many lack access to essential protections and adequate healthcare that is worsened by climate change.”

Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin, executive director of the Manila Observatory, highlighted the critical role of “ground truthing,” or ensuring that the lived experiences of those on the frontlines inform research and shape practical interventions. “It is through the voices of key stakeholders who directly encounter these challenges that research can gain depth and relevance, ultimately leading to more effective solutions.”

The Forum serves as the initial ground for the formation of an Advisory Group that will sustain meaningful dialogues and co-develop policy and governance frameworks across relevant agencies and organizations. Participants included representatives from the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev), Department of Labor and Employment-Occupational Safety and Health Center (DoLE-OSHC), Filipina Homebased Moms (FHMoms), Foundation for Media Alternatives (FMA), KAGULONG, RIDERS-SENTRO, Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), Fairwork Philippines, ITU-BDT, and International Labor Organization (ILO).

Resilient Platform Work PH is part of the FutureWORKS Asia Project, a multidisciplinary research network spearheaded by LIRNEasia and supported by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) of Canada.

