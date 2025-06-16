The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Philippines, in partnership with the Philippine Human Development Network (HDN), successfully held the Philippine launch of the 2025 Global Human Development Report (HDR) at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Headquarters in Makati City.

With this year’s report titled “A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of AI,” the launch brought together government officials, industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, and civil society representatives to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) can be a tool for inclusive and sustainable human development.

The 2025 HDR, first unveiled globally in May in Brussels, emphasizes the growing role of AI in reshaping economies and societies. It calls for deliberate choices to ensure that AI technologies empower people, narrow inequalities, and support development goals, particularly in developing countries like the Philippines.

During the launch, Dr. Selva Ramachandran, UNDP Philippines resident representative, noted: “At its core, the HDR is a call to action for governments, businesses, communities, and individuals to make deliberate choices about how AI is designed, used, and governed. If we make the right choices today, AI could become a force and an engine for freedom, opportunity, and progress, not just for a few, but for everyone.”

Dr. Philip Arnold Tuaño of the HDN, Commissioner Javey Francisco of the SEC, and Hon. Reynaldo Cancio from the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) also delivered opening remarks, underscoring the importance of inclusive innovation and robust policy frameworks.

“This year’s launch of the HDR comes at a pivotal moment. While the promise of AI grows even more visible, we are reminded that the path of progress is not inevitable. It is a matter of human choice and governance. This report highlights how AI can be harnessed to enhance human capabilities, rather than diminish,” noted Dr. Tuaño in his opening message.

Through digital transformation, the SEC is building a culture of transparency, measurable accountability, and ongoing performance enhancement. Commissioner Francisco highlighted that the SEC: “sees AI playing a growing role in our work — improving our ability to detect fraud, assess risk, and promote financial inclusion. AI can help us direct capital toward sustainable enterprises, enhance market integrity, and protect investors more effectively than ever before.”

The highlight of the event was a presentation of the HDR 2025 findings by Mohamed Shahudh, UNDP Philippines Economist, followed by a panel discussion titled “Shaping the AI Agenda for Human Empowerment and Inclusive Growth in the Philippines.”

The speakers explored the potential of AI to boost productivity, improve public services, and create new economic opportunities — while also addressing the risks of exclusion, job displacement, and uneven access to digital resources. Panelists stressed the need for forward-looking investments in education, research and development, and AI governance.

A recent IMF study cited during the event revealed that while one-third of Filipino workers are highly exposed to AI, 61% of those jobs could benefit from AI-enhanced productivity, particularly among young, urban, and college-educated workers.

The open forum that followed enabled participants to engage directly with the panelists on issues ranging from AI adoption in education and health to its implications for gender equity and development.

The 2025 HDR highlights that the Philippines, while making gains in its Human Development Index (HDI) — which rose to 0.720 in 2023 — continues to face challenges from inequality and climate vulnerability. The report argues for a pivot toward AI-augmented human development, where AI serves as a complement to human capabilities rather than a replacement.

The full report is available at https://hdr.undp.org.

