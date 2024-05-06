Shell Philippines is accepting applications for this year’s iteration of its flagship enterprise development program, Shell LiveWIRE, which will be run in collaboration with Team IGNITE.

Now on its fifth year in the country, Shell LiveWIRE envisions to strengthen local economies by promoting entrepreneurship, innovation, and meaningful employment. The program has created 1,384 businesses with 2,686 participants around the world.

This year, with the focus on “Purposeful Progress Through Energy That Empowers,” Shell LiveWIRE is looking to support Philippine startups and entrepreneurs that are energy sector-focused, particularly those involved in access to energy; clean energy; off-grid solutions, energy distribution, and last mile distribution; energy efficiency; and low-carbon transport solutions and/or transport sharing models.

Moreover, participating startups and entrepreneurs must have a working Minimum Viable Product and demonstrate initial market traction. The majority ownership of the business should be held by Filipino individuals or entities. There must also be at least one full-time Filipino founder, and the business must have received not more than US$100,000 in external funding. The business must also be registered or be able to register within three months upon application and have the capability to issue an Official Receipt.

The selected startups will go through a three-month remote program where they will receive mentorship from industry practitioners and experts. The mentoring sessions will be conducted online and will cover a wide range of topics.

Furthermore, the Top 3 innovators will receive the opportunity to be integrated into the Shell Value Chain. The two runner-ups will be awarded P500,000 each while the grand winner will be awarded P1,000,000 at the culminating activity.

Applications are open until June 28, and the acceleration program will run from July through October.

Interested applicants may visit https://www.shell.com.ph/energy-and-innovation/make-the-future/shell-livewire-philippines.html to learn more and apply; or follow Shell’s Facebook page to get the latest updates.