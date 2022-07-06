An upskilling program offered by e-commerce platform Shopee aims to prepare top university students for the Philippine digital economy, which is projected to generate up to P5 trillion in economic value by 2030, according to a 2022 AlphaBeta study commissioned by Google.

The Shopee Apprentice Program, launched in 2021, develops critical skills such as problem solving, effective communication, and adapting to a fast-paced working environment.

“The Shopee Apprentice Program is a testament to our commitment to developing leaders of tomorrow. We look forward to maximizing our platform to provide even more opportunities to hone the skills of young tech talents, even at the career preparation stage,” said Karen Ann L. Perez, Shopee Philippines’ head of people, in a July 5 press release.

Apprentices are immersed in Shopee’s collaborative work culture and given the chance to experience working on e-commerce and digital finance projects. They also receive guidance and mentorship from Shopee’s top leaders.

Upon completing the program, they can then join an accelerated track for Shopee’s Global Leaders Program, a two-year graduate program for young professionals.

“This year’s batch of apprentices is a diverse mix of top students from prestigious local and international universities,” Shopee said.

— B. H. Lacsamana