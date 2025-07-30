NCCA holds inaugural choral competition

LOCAL CHOIR GROUPS, selected from the geographic clusters of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and the National Capital Region, are set to compete at the culmination of Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino (LMP).

“Koro,” the name of this inaugural choral competition organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), will conclude on Aug. 2 at the Manila Metropolitan Theater.

As part of the nationwide celebration of Filipino musical heritage, the competition highlighted Original Pilipino Music (OPM) through the avenue of choral music. After reviewing 12-minute unedited audition videos, a panel of jurors selected two finalists per category per cluster.

The eight adult’s choir finalists are: the Adamson University Chorale and the Emilio Aguinaldo College Chorale for the National Capital Region (NCR); the Bicol Voices Chorale and the Bicol University Chorale for Luzon; the Bacolod Kalinaw Chorale and Panag-uyon Adelante Singers for the Visayas; and the Polomolok Chorale and University of Mindanao Digos Chorale for Mindanao.

The inaugural Koro competition welcomed only choir groups that had never competed before, whether nationally or internationally, with the goal of encouraging the youth to hone their craft.

While eight groups made it as finalists in the adult’s choir category, only one made it in the children’s choir category — the Matina Elementary School Choir from Davao City. They are set to hold a concert on competition night.

“Iisa lang ang pumasa kasi mataas ang standards. Kailangan pagsikapin pa ng iba (Only one passed because of the high standards. The others still need to persevere),” said NCCA’s head of the subcommission on the arts, Arvin Manuel R. Villalon, at a press conference on July 21 at the Centro de Turismo in Intramuros, Manila.

“We try to find talents who are raw but promising,” he added.

The groups were judged based on harmony, teamwork, and passion for Philippine music founded in any of the following living music cultures of the Philippines: music of the indigenous peoples; music of the Bangsamoro peoples; music of the lowland Philippines; music of colonial influence; music of the academe and Western tradition; music of nationalism; music of social transformation; and music of popular culture and global influence.

NCCA Deputy Executive Director for Operations Bernan Joseph Cruz noted that music is one of the arts that is “above language.”

“Kapag walang musika, walang ingay, walang saya, walang kwento, walang kahulugan (If there is no music, there’s no noise, no joy, no stories, no meaning),” Mr. Cruz said at the press conference.

In previous years, the NCCA’s Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino focused on band music and modern OPM. Last year, for instance, saw the girl group KAIA visit Capiz and perform there. There have also been multiple workshops held around the country over the years.

“It was very effective,” said Mr. Villalon, “But we thought, what if we use the choral form, very popular across the Philippines, and also something we are known for globally?”

The culmination of the Koro competition will take place on Aug. 2, 6 p.m. at the Manila Metropolitan Theater. Those interested in attending may register through the link: https://forms.gle/xMbwqzosP2tED6AZ6. — Brontë H. Lacsamana