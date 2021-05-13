A LAWMAKER called on the national government to implement a policy of house-to-house coronavirus vaccination for persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Quezon City Rep. Alfred D. Vargas, in a statement on Thursday, said he filed House Resolution 1727 after seeing Quezon City and some other local governments doing this for those who cannot go to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination centers, particularly the elderly.

“Dapat itong suportahan at palawakin pa ng national government para mas marami nating kababayan ang makinabang (This should be supported further and expanded by the national government so more Filipinos will benefit from this),” he said.

Apart from PWDs, other people with limited mobility access are the target beneficiaries of the proposal.

“It is the duty of the government to ensure with urgency that our services for the people are made accessible especially for the marginalized and underprivileged,” he said. — Gillian M. Cortez