SMC delivers donated testing booths, kits to LGUs

SAN MIGUEL Corporation (SMC) said it has started donating COVID-19 testing booths to the cities of Mandaluyong, Pasig, and Manila, as part of its commitment to boost the testing capacities of all Metro Manila local government units (LGUs).

In a statement, the conglomerate said it turned over 24 testing booths to Mandaluyong, Pasig and Manila.

More testing booths will be delivered to other LGUs next week.

SMC is also donating 34,000 or P3 million worth of rapid tests using the technology called PCR (polymerase chain reaction) to the LGUs.

“With these donations, we hope to help boost testing particularly in our less-fortunate communities where many underprivileged families are extra vulnerable, due to their living conditions,” SMC President Ramon S. Ang said.

Mr. Ang said testing should be free for all poor families. He said the price of testing should be regulated to make it more affordable for Filipinos and small companies that need to test employees before they can go back to work.

















