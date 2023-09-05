RLC Residences recently broke ground for the first tower of its premium project Le Pont Residences in Bridgetowne Destination Estate, Pasig City.

“We are excited to start constructing Le Pont Residences and see how this development will unfold. This is RLC Residences’ very own development in the premium category that we designed and thought of from the ground up,” said John Richard B. Sotelo, senior vice-president and business unit general manager of RLC Residences.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by executives from Robinsons Land Corp.’s residential division, construction partner Advanced Foundation Construction Systems Corp., and architectural expert W.V. Coscolluela and Associates.

“For Le Pont Residences, we will be installing a diaphragm wall which we brought here in the country in 2012 and is present to different premium developments. This specific technology creates a barrier that provides strong soil and hydraulic support to control and protect the surrounding environment against settlement and water drawdown. It provides more protection against earthquakes and other outside forces because it is between 800 mm to 1200 mm thick,” Advanced Foundation Construction System Managing Director Mario Rossi said.

Mr. Rossi noted that diaphragm walls allow for deeper basements, which means more parking for tenants.

Le Pont Residences offers units ranging from 46 to 380 square meters. This includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, as well as bi-level top-floor units with an iconic curved staircase connecting both floors.

The development’s amenities include gyms, indoor and outdoor activity areas, swimming pools, private function rooms, a game room, and a work lounge.

“In designing Le Pont Residences, we took inspiration from the needs and lifestyle of our market. Because for us to provide a place where they can be their best every day, it’s all about incorporating these things in their future home and be made accessible to them whenever they need it,” Mr. Sotelo said.