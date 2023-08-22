SEDA HOTELS recently opened its 12th property in the Philippines.

Seda Manila Bay, located in Entertainment City, Parañaque City, offers 350 rooms ranging from deluxe rooms to suites.

“We are proud to see Seda Hotels flourish and continue to expand its footprint in the Philippines. Seda Manila Bay will carry on the brand’s commitment to providing unparalleled Filipino hospitality combined with service at par with global standards,” Javier Hernandez, president and CEO of AyalaLand Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement.

Hotel amenities include a water playground, a children’s playroom, a game room, and a gym.Guests can relax at the Seda Spa, which has private massage rooms. The hotel is also planning to open a mini-golf area.

Seda Manila Bay General Manager Jeffrey Enriquez said the hotel has a ballroom with a capacity of up to 350, as well as smaller meeting rooms.

“Guests can also expect a diverse and flavorful dining experience at Seda’s signature outlets, Misto restaurant, which serves a medley of international and local dishes, and very soon, Straight Up rooftop bar — perfect for catching the world-famous Manila Bay sunset,” Mr. Enriquez said.

The hotel’s location is perfect for business travelers, as it is only 15 minutes away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and a 30-minute drive to the Makati and Bonifacio Global City central business districts.