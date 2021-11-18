Disney’s most-loved iconic characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse have delighted the hearts of many across decades, and this year SM Supermalls and Disney have teamed up to launch the Mickey Go Philippines collection at The SM Store, featuring a range of merchandise with a Pinoy twist! What’s more, SM and Disney have planned a surprise virtual party for Mickey and Minnie on their birthday this November 27, and we’re expecting you to join us!

Be among the first to get exclusive Mickey Go PH merchandise! Get first dibs on adorable Mickey and Minnie collectibles from clothes and footwear to tote bags, pillows, tumblers, kitchen appliances, and more! Mickey Go PH and Mickey & Minnie classic merchandise will be available at the live selling events on:

November 18 at 1pm-2m via Toy Kingdom’s official Facebook page

November 24 at 1pm -2pm via The SM Store’s official Facebook page

Join Mickey & Minnie’s first virtual surprise birthday party! After you’ve shopped to your heart’s content during the live-selling events on Facebook, or at participating SM Store branches, you will automatically get a code to enter the virtual surprise birthday party on November 27. All you need is a minimum of PHP 500 single-receipt purchase of Mickey Go PH or Mickey Mouse Classic merchandise in any participating The SM Store (Character Shop, Kids’ Wear, Boy’s Teens Wear, Girl’s Teens Wear, Kids’ Shoes, Baby Company & Toy Kingdom Express) or Toy Kingdom outlet.

To join, simply scan the QR code to register from November 23-25. A confirmation email or SMS from SM Supermalls with the website link and passcode will be sent to you to join Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Birthday Party! Mark your calendars so you don’t miss out on this big day filled with fun games, activities, and surprises!

Help Plan Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Birthday Party! Join us as we secretly plan for Mickey and Minnie’s party! Don’t spoil the fun okay? There are lots of games and prizes to be won! Kids will also get the chance to greet both of them and create their very own birthday card which they will be making during the event! Mickey and Minnie will surely appreciate the sweet gesture! After all the fun and games, it’s time to meet & greet Minnie, so get ready to strike a pose. Mickey and Minnie are excited to meet their Filipino fans!

It’s going to be one special and memorable surprise birthday party for Mickey and Minnie, and we want you and your kids to join us! It’s time to bring back the nostalgia and relive your favorite childhood memories with Mickey & Minnie by celebrating their birthday only at SM Supermalls!

SM implements strict #SafeMallingAtSM protocols nationwide and offers an equally convenient online shopping option with the SM Malls Online app on the Google Play or App Store. For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smsupermalls on all social media accounts.

