Makers of hygiene products, pet food cleared to resume operations — DTI

MANUFACTURERS of hygiene products and pet food have been allowed to resume operations during the extended enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

According to DTI Memorandum Circular 20-16 issued on April 13, producers of these product categories have been cleared to operate, as have their suppliers and workers.

The DTI said workers must be able to present company identification and a certificate of employment.

The department encouraged companies granted exemptions from ECQ to provide on-site or near-site accommodations and shuttle services for their workers.

It also granted exemptions for deliveries of pet food and hardware products.

DTI in Memorandum Circular 20-15 also issued on April 13 capped the working hours for retail establishments authorized to operate during the ECQ at 12 hours per day.

This includes retailers selling prime commodities and essential goods like medical products, including supermarkets, groceries, agri-fishery stores, public markets, and pharmacies.

DTI on Saturday cleared export-oriented and outsourcing companies to operate, subject to the provision of accommodations and shuttle services for workers. It also permitted the delivery of equipment for work-from-home arrangements as well as telecommunications support.

The ECQ was extended to April 30, from the initial April 12. — Jenina P. Ibañez


















