A REGIONAL OFFICE of the Social Welfare department said it has partnered with Knauf Gypsum Philippines, Inc. to train beneficiaries of the government’s cash transfer program in construction work.

Mark Dewey Sergio, managing director of Knauf Gypsum Philippines, said that the partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office IV-A Calabarzon targets beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) cash transfer program.

The program will feature training in Knauf Academy, the company’s gypsum board installation training center for construction workers. Mr. Sergio said the academy will select from both beginners and experienced construction workers.

“We will look at those who have less or no skills to assess their subsistence and survival. We will slowly build their skills,” DSWD IV-A project development officer Nellibeth V. Mercado said.

Jenny Ronna Dimaculangan, program development officer at DSWD IV-A, said that the agency will recruit beneficiaries who are 18 years old and above from barangays near its training centers.

“We will find out who is easier to train… and then refer them for employment,” Ms. Dimaculangan said.

Barry R. Chua, DSWD IV-A regional director, said the project will help enhance construction workers’ skills and provide livelihood opportunities.

Knauf manufactures materials used in ceilings, jointing, and walls, as well as finishing compounds. It also makes acoustic panels, ceiling tiles, and acoustic suspension systems. The company operates in Asia, Europe, the US, Russia, Africa, Australia, and South America.

Republic Act 11310, or the 4Ps law, provides conditional cash grants to the poorest households to improve their nutrition, health, as well as education for children up to 18 years old. There are 340,000 registered beneficiaries in Calabarzon. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz