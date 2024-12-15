GRAB Philippines and Red Planet Hotels have teamed up to launch Grab Food Lockers, a contactless and self-service delivery system for its hotel guests.

Through the new model, delivery partners may securely deposit food items in lockers instead of waiting in the hotel lobby.

To conveniently receive their orders, guests will receive a QR code via the Grab app, which will unlock its designated lockers. This aims to eliminate concerns over missing deliveries or having their orders mistakenly claimed by other guests.

Guests can scan the QR code on the designated food locker or enter a unique code to automatically open the assigned locker slot and claim their food at any time, ensuring both privacy and flexibility.

“This collaboration with Grab Philippines sets a new standard, turning simple stays into seamless experiences,” said Mary Grace de Luna, marketing manager at Red Planet Hotels, said in a statement.

Grab Food Lockers sets new standards for convenience and productivity in the on-demand delivery industry, according to Jose Generoso Roño, Grab Philippines director for commercial and business development.

“Partnering with Red Planet Hotels to introduce the Grab Food Lockers is a significant step in our mission to continually innovate and improve the experience for both our users and delivery-partners,” he said.

The Grab Food lockers are available across Red Planet’s 10 hotels in Metro Manila.

The company is also offering a 30% discount for those staying in its Metro Manila hotels during the holiday season.

Earlier this year, Red Planet said it is eyeing to build four more hotels in the Philippines in the next five years. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz