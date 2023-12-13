A HOUSE leader said on Wednesday that he and other leaders of the Chamber support proposals to amend the 1987 Philippine Constitution next year to better equip the government in achieving its goals under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

“The [implementation time of the] PDP is too short so if you add more terms, we could finish [the job],” Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga Rep. Aurelio D. Gonzales, Jr. told reporters. “This is a matter of continuity.”

Last January, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed Executive Order No. 14 adopting the PDP 2023-2028, which aims to help the country achieve upper middle income status by 2025.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Monday said the House is looking at the need for Charter change (“Cha-cha”) to ease economic restrictions on foreign businesses.

He said the people would decide whether Congress should vote on constitutional changes jointly or separately.

Mr. Gonzales said several House party leaders agreed to meet on Wednesday to discuss plans to amend the 1987 Charter. “They are all amenable for the amendments of the 1987 Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Gonzales denied claims made by Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos that congressmen are pushing for Charter change (“Cha-cha”) because one of them wants to become a prime minister by changing the form of government.

“The senators won’t be affected [by our proposal, as they will still have] six-year terms,” Mr. Gonzales said in Filipino, reiterating that it is the economic provisions that the House seeks to amend.

In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Joel J. Villanueva questioned whether “Cha-cha” talks are timely, given that several laws aimed at improving the country’s economy had already been passed recently.

“We need to see the full impact of these laws first before we talk about Charter Change,” he said, referring to the proposed measures — the Public Private Partnership Act, the Retail Trade Liberalization Law, the Foreign Investments Act, and the Public Service Act.

Mr. Villanueva also called on the need for further details on the process of amending the Charter before engaging in any debates. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz