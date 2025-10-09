SM HOTELS and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC), the hospitality arm of property developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc., aims to compost 80% of its food waste by 2040 as part of its push for sustainable dining across its properties.

“[The] strategy also includes expanding partnerships with local producers and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) to promote inclusive sourcing and integrating more local produce into menus,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The goal aligns with the company’s “Plate for the Planet” initiative, which incorporates circular economy principles into daily hotel operations.

The program tracks food use from sourcing to serving through green procurement, support for MSMEs and local farmers, showcasing heritage and regional cuisine, encouraging responsible consumption, reducing plastic use, and managing food waste efficiently.

Since the initiative’s launch in 2019, SMHCC has diverted 323 tons of food waste — equivalent to the amount of waste produced by more than 500 Filipino households in a year, the company said.

The program was first implemented at Pico Sands Hotel in Batangas and Taal Vista Hotel in Cavite.

It now operates across 10 hotel properties and three convention centers.

SMHCC sites participating in the program include Taal Vista Hotel, Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club, Pico Sands Hotel, Radisson Blu Cebu, Conrad Manila, Park Inn by Radisson branches in North EDSA, Clark, Davao, Iloilo, and Bacolod, as well as Lanson Place Mall of Asia, SMX Convention Center Manila, SMX Aura, and Megatrade Hall.

The company said SMHCC kitchens practice accurate forecasting, mindful production, and cooking techniques to reduce waste and maintain food freshness.

It added that food waste is converted into soil-enriching material used to grow vegetables, herbs, and fruits.

In the second quarter, SM Prime’s net income rose by 10% to P12.8 billion. Hotels and convention centers accounted for 3% of total income, contributing P635 million, up 20% from P527 million, driven by strong room bookings and higher demand from the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) market.

SM Prime shares closed flat at P22.80 apiece on Wednesday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz