High court extends COVID-19 orders

THE Supreme Court has extended the effectivity of COVID-19-related orders after President Rodrigo R. Duterte extended by two more weeks the Luzon-wide lockdown.

“We will be releasing the corresponding orders once they have been signed by the chief justice,” court spokesman Brian Keith F. Hosaka said in a mobile-phone message.

He also said the summer session in Baguio City had been canceled. The high court had not decided on whether to move its special session on April 15, he added.

The court reduced court operations until April 15 after the President ordered a lockdown in Luzon on March 16 to contain a coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, suspending all hearings except for bail, habeas corpus, judgment on acquittals and reliefs for people arrested during the quarantine period.

The court on March 31 allowed respondents to apply for bail and plaintiffs to file complaints at regional trial courts electronically. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas

















