As they tread their respective recovery paths in the new normal where digital and physical fuse, businesses — both big and small — definitely need tools that will help them operate and engage more efficiently wherever they are.

Having expanded its services through solutions covering various sectors, Globe continues to equip and empower businesses, especially at these times when they seek partners to guide them as they bounce back.

During a virtual event last week showcasing Globe’s Innovation Universe or “Innoverse”, executives from Globe Business shared the latest solutions that serve as less-hassle means for both large and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to enable and manage their online as well as brick-and-mortar presence.

One of these innovations is the RUSH eStore, a digital platform designed for MSMEs to simplify their e-commerce efforts — from the discovery of their eStores to the delivery of their products right to doorsteps.

Small businesses can avail of a RUSH eStore for free for the first 12 months through Globe Business’ exclusive E-Commerce Bundle 1899, which also includes up to 35 Mbps broadband connection. This affordable yet reliable plan is set to help businesses save up to over P33,500.

With the RUSH eStore, MSMEs can easily have their website-based online store, together with inventory tracking, customer lists, and analytics features.

“This makes running an online business easier and more efficient. And because we know how important it is nowadays to have online presence and fulfillment, we added other features like unlimited free transaction for the first three months and branded SMS for order updates,” KD Dizon, head of MSME group at Globe Business, shared during the online event.

MSMEs who will avail of the E-Commerce Bundle will also get learning sessions with the team from RUSH to guide them through the process of setting up their online store.

Along with this jam-packed bundle, Globe Business continues to empower MSMEs — especially during the holidays — through GiftLocal, which is now in its fifth year.

GiftLocal supports Globe Business’ MSME clients so that they can make the most out of their business this Christmas and beyond. This year’s GiftLocal features clients who support local communities or sell products made from sustainability practices.

But more than highlighting their products as gift-giving options, Globe is also encouraging these businesses to join Globe Business Academy for free and expand their entrepreneurial knowledge, skill, and network.

“With a one-time sign up for free to Globe Business Academy, they gain twice as much learning,” Ms. Dizon said.

As much as it supports MSMEs, Globe is also backing up larger enterprises as they build up and manage an omnichannel experience for their customers.

“As businesses reset their business operations, the e-commerce and contactless solutions from Globe are very apt for them, whether it’s a retail business or logistics or banking. I’m sure the solutions would work for them,” Raymond Policarpio, vice-president for product management and marketing at Globe Business’ Enterprise Group, said during the same virtual event.

On the online side, Globe Business is offering enterprises a full-integrated storefront (mobile app or website) for online shopping, ready-made with all the integrations one would need for an e-store to be fully operational, such as inventory management, social commerce, chatbot, and payment gateways.

On the physical side, meanwhile, enterprises can avail contactless solutions. With geo-targeted messaging, enterprises can send marketing materials to customers based on where they are or when they would be in a particular location. This is coupled with a contactless payment system that completes the shopper’s well-rounded, convenient, and safe in-store experience.

Furthermore, Mr. Policarpio noted, these solutions are customizable, flexible, and stackable. This means businesses have the option to choose the functionalities applicable to their needs and based on their business type, size, and budget; then they can easily scale this up when they have to.

The vice-president adds that enterprises do not have to manage these things alone since Globe Business has a team of experts and professionals who are ready to help and give them advice.

“From platform creation to back-end support, we got you covered,” he said.

For more information about Globe Business solutions, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/business.html.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.