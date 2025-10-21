THE Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said it distributed land titles to 5,788 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and condoned P61.2 million worth of debt.

The titles cover 6,235.23 hectares of land.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III said the government supports “farmers in building a better future for the countryside.”

Some 4,551 ARBs received individual electronic land titles or E-titles under a program known as Project SPLIT, which converts collective ownership into individual titles.

The ARBs are from across Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental, DAR said.

The debt relief is authorized by the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which forgave P57.5 billion of debt for 610,054 ARBs in 2023. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay