GERMANY views its trade relationship with the Philippines to hold much untapped potential, an embassy official said.

The two countries’ views on international politics forms “a very solid basis to build our relations on,” suggesting “huge potential (in trade), part of which is still untapped,” German Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Mathias Kruse said.

“I think there are plenty of chances where we could cooperate further, actually, and I see a bright future for us coming,” he added.

He said many German companies are operating in the Philippines and hiring thousands of workers.

“We have a very solid presence of German businesses here in the Philippines already, and they are contributing to the well-being of the country,” he said.

“The Philippines has been and still is on a very positive growth path here, and I think we are going to see more of that,” he added.

German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) Executive Director Christopher Zimmer said that he expects the Philippines-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) to help bring down obstacles to bilateral relations.

“If the FTA is then ratified, it helps… both the EU and the Philippines,” he said.

“We’ve seen it in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and all the agreements with your neighbor countries, and this will definitely help in bringing another percentage point of gross domestic product growth. I’m absolutely convinced,” he added.

“There are certain hopes that this will be done by 2027; let’s see, because we know Europe is not one country, so it’s 28 countries now, and everyone has his own wishes, but let’s stay optimistic that this will be ratified soon,” he added.

The GPCCI is set to hold its flagship event, Mabuhay Germany 2025: In High Spirits, on Nov. 7-8 at BGC High Street.

The event will feature exhibits and food showcases, job fairs, panel discussions, and company pitches. — Justine Irish D. Tabile