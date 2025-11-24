THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it signed the lease contract for the Philippines’ first large-scale waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, which is expected to generate around 400 direct jobs.

In a statement on Monday, the BCDA said it signed the lease with the consortium of ATD Waste-to-Energy Corp., Global Heavy Equipment and Construction Corp., and India’s Uttamenergy Ltd.

The contract covers the lease of a four-hectare property in New Clark City, which will host a waste-to-energy facility that is expected to power thousands of households.

“This facility… sends a powerful message: waste is not just garbage — it is a resource,” Amando T. Diaz, president of the consortium, said.

“When managed responsibly and creatively (the resource) can power homes, fuel progress, and protect our planet,” he added.

The facility will involve a total investment of P4 billion and the capacity to convert 600 metric tons of waste per day into 12 megawatts of electricity.

It is expected to solve “the persistent problem of solid waste management while supplying locally sourced clean energy for over 10,000 homes in Clark and surrounding communities.”

Energy Undersecretary Giovanni Carlo J. Bacordo said the project will also help achieve the Philippines’ renewable energy targets.

“This will contribute to the waste management program of the government and bolster flood control measures and initiatives,” he said.

“It’s not only for job generation in the region and power generation, but it is also about waste management. Yearly, our problem is flooding, and waste is contributory to flooding. So, it is like hitting two birds with one stone — waste management, power generation, and renewable energy,” he added.

The project was sealed after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s state visit to India in August. — Justine Irish D. Tabile