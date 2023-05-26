INTERNATIONAL Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) Manila port is partnering with a unit of San Miguel Corp. (SMC) to enable a faster and more seamless gate process.

“The partnership will enable RFID (radio-frequency identification) scanners at the terminal gates to read Autosweep tags and match the trucks’ plate numbers,” ICTSI said in a press release.

The partnership is with SMC’s subsidiary Intelligent E-Processes Technologies Corp. (IETC), which manages the Autosweep RFID, and ICTSI’s Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

“Our investment in RFID technology is part of our constant effort to optimize the flow of cargo to and from the terminal,” MICT Information Technology Systems and Services director Reynaldo Mark Cruz Jr. said, adding that one of the challenges MICT encounters is the low success rate of license plate recognition cameras due to the poor condition of some truck’s plates.

“There were even trucks that just use laminated paper to display their MV file numbers,” he said. “Using Autosweep’s RFID tags as a second alternative to identifying trucks addresses this problem and speeds up our gate operations.”

IETC will be deploying personnel at MICT to offer free Autosweep tag installation. The enrolled trucks will also enable them at RFID lanes of SMC-operated toll roads.

ICTSI said MICT’s investment in technology has made operations more efficient and has helped in shielding the terminal from supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.

“MICT will continue to build on the gains from these technologies to further optimize its operation as it caters to increased demand resulting from the global economic recovery,” it said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile