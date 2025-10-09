THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it is undertaking the modernization and expansion of airports in Mindanao to prepare them to receive larger aircraft, including regional jets.

It singled out the modernization of Central Mindanao or M’lang Airport, which is a priority project, Transportation Undersecretary for aviation and airports Jim C. Sydiongco said during an aviation forum.

“Efforts are underway to develop existing facilities and upgrade infrastructure to meet aerodrome category standards for initial operations,” Mr. Sydiongco said, noting that it hopes to achieve category 4C compliance for the airport by 2035.

Category 4C covers airports that are able to support safe operations for large aircraft.

Work is ongoing to rehabilitate the terminal, build an administration facility and control tower, and get utility systems ready for initial operations.

“A consultancy service is updating the development plan and terminal design, with future works covering the runway extension,” he said, noting that the airport is targeted to begin turboprop operations by December 2026 after the approval of the terminal building concept.

Bukidnon Airport is targeted for general aviation operations by December, while turbo-prop commercial flights will commence by December 2026 and jet operations by 2027, Mr. Sydiongco said.

“For Bukidnon Airport, construction is ongoing for a new airport designed to accommodate jet aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and A321,” he said, referring to single-aisle narrowbody jets made by Airbus that are in wide use on regional international routes.

The DoTr has said that it is ramping up efforts to upgrade and expand regional airports to support the operation of larger aircraft amid the increase domestic and international passenger capacity. — Ashley Erika O. Jose