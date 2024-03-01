AYALALAND LOGISTICS Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), a subsidiary of Ayala Land, Inc., announced on Thursday that it anticipates completing at least four projects within the year, aiming to boost the company’s revenue.

“ALLHC will further augment growth with the construction of a warehouse facility in Metro Manila, a cold storage facility in Luzon, and two more in the Visayas, and Mindanao regions within the year. All these are efforts of increasing the company’s recurring revenue businesses,” the company said in a statement.

ALLHC is also undertaking development work for its two industrial township projects: the Pampanga Technopark and Batangas Technopark.

“Anchored by the industrial parks, both developments will integrate commercial and mixed-use components such as transport terminals, gas stations, retail and quick service restaurants, and a bagsakan or agricultural wholesale market,” the company said.

Without disclosing comparative figures, ALLHC said it booked a net income of P635 million covering the 2023 period.

Ayala Land, Inc. recorded consolidated revenues of P3.51 billion last year.

Based on its previously disclosed financial statements, the company reported an attributable net income of P354.13 million for January to September last year, down by 37.4% from P565.36 million in the same period earlier. Its gross revenue for the nine-month period reached P2.14 billion, marking a 22.2% decline from the P2.75 billion previously.

The demand for industrial lots remained strong in 2023 which allowed the company to sell a total gross revenue of a record high of P2.6 billion for the period, the company said.

“In 2023, focus was placed on laying the groundwork for our ongoing and upcoming endeavors. We maintain a strong belief in the potential of our ongoing projects in our pipeline. The projects underway position us well for growth, and their continued progress affirms our positive outlook for 2024 and the coming years,” said Robert S. Lao, president and chief executive officer of ALLHC.

Its industrial lot sales logged P1.55 billion revenues, marking a 34% decline from the previous year, pulled by the ongoing development works for its industrial estates in April.

Warehouse leasing revenues reached P659 million, up by 2%, the company said, adding that it was able to end 2023 with a total of 314,000 square meters of warehouse gross leasable area.

Cold storage revenues climbed by 46% to P176 million due to the full year operations of its ALogis Artico Mandaue and the overall higher occupancy rate.

“Our future deliveries enable us to follow through on our commitment to expand not just our network of Industrial properties nationwide but also our industry presence,” Mr. Lao said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose