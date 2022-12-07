MANILA Water Co. is ramping up its water sampling to ensure potability, the Metro Manila’s east zone water concessionaire announced on Wednesday.

“The strict and regular testing of water samples from the source to the distribution system will guarantee that our 7.4 million customers get clean and potable water 24/7,” Nestor Jeric T. Sevilla, Jr., Manila Water’s corporate strategic affairs group head, said in a media release.

The company said the water treatment process includes microbiological, physical and chemical examinations of water samples. The sampling conducted covered about 99.85% of Manila Water’s total water distribution.

According to Manila Water, its water supply passed the parameters of the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water (PNSDW).

The east zone concessionaire said its Manila Water Laboratory has also achieved 109.3% compliance set by the PNSDW.

Mr. Sevilla also said that the company continues to conduct internal plumbing system checks to determine leaks and avoid unnecessary spikes in consumption of customers, which leads to excessive billing.

The water concessionaire serves Manila’s east zone network, which comprises Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns of nearby Rizal province. — Ashley Erika O. Jose