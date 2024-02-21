International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) subsidiary Bauan International Port, Inc. (BIPI) is set to collect higher port charges starting next month in line with the implementation of the Philippine Ports Authority’s (PPA) foreign currency rate for port charges.

“Please be advised that Bauan International Port, Inc. will convert all charges for foreign vessels such as stevedoring services to USD denominated rates,” BIPI said in an advisory on Tuesday.

ICTSI’s BIPI is a roll-on/roll-off and project cargo terminal located in Batangas. The port serves the automobile and construction industries.

The new cargo handling tariff will take effect on March 21, exclusive of the 12% value-added tax, Bauan International Port said, adding that this will cover both imports and exports.

BIPI is the operator of the 20-hectare facility in Batangas, which also supports movement in and out of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon (Calabarzon) provinces.

It said that shipment from the operation of Japanese carmakers Mitsubishi and Honda goes through the Bauan port.

BIPI also said that no adjustments will be made to wharfage dockage fee and port dues.

“To continue to improve port infrastructure and operations systems, and pursuant to applicable provisions of PPA AO 05-2022 and other issuances, BIPI will also implement an upward adjustment on all cargo handling charges and other related fees,” BIPI said.

The PPA-Administrative Order No. 05-2022, released on June 29, 2022, or the 2022 Revised Policy on Private Ports, governs procedure on the development, construction, operations, and maintenance of existing ports which also cover the applicable fees, fines, and penalties imposed by ports. — Ashley Erika O. Jose