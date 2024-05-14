THE catch landed at regional fishports (RFPs) rose 13% year on year during the first quarter, according to the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA).

In a report, the PFDA said the landed catch was 134,746.84 metric tons (MT) during the three-month period, up from 118,419.49 MT a year earlier.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, fish volumes fell 6.7% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.

“This January to March 2024 period, the PFDA opened the year with significant numbers in terms of fish unloading and handling,” it said, citing the effects of the closed fishing season on fish volumes.

Republic Act No. 8550 or the Fisheries Code imposes a three-month closed fishing season to repopulate certain fish species. The season typically ends during the first two months of the following year.

Fishing bans are declared in Northern Palawan, Ilocos, Negros Occidental, Capiz, and Cebu during the fourth quarter of the year.

“During (the first quarter), all PFDA RFPs maintained a positive trend both in terms of the quarterly number of vessel arrivals and the number of clients served,” it said.

The PFDA added that the daily average of fish unloaded rose 12% year on year to 1,480.73 MT. The average was down 5.6% from a quarter earlier.

“The ports opened their doors to 25,200 vessel arrivals and attended to 10,869 clients throughout the quarter,” it added. — Adrian H. Halili