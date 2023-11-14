CROP PRODUCTION in the third quarter fell 3.1% year on year to 17.11 million metric tons (MT), the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In a report, the PSA said sugarcane, coconut, rubber, and cassava led the decline.

Sugarcane production fell 26% to 1.39 million MT, while coconut output dropped 1.9% to 4.05 million MT. Rubber volumes fell 12.7% to 93.24 thousand MT, and cassava output slipped 3% to 573.51 thousand MT.

In an earlier report, the PSA said the value of crop production fell 0.4% to P222.69 billion for the quarter. This accounted for 54% of overall agricultural production.

The PSA said fisheries, livestock, and poultry sectors output rose by value during the quarter. — Adrian H. Halili