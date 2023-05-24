THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has canceled the accreditation of offshore gaming customer relations service provider CGC Technologies, Inc. (CGC), alleging its involvement in criminal activity.

“The cancellation of CGC’s accreditation came barely a week after PAGCOR issued a stern warning to its offshore gaming licensees and its accredited service providers who are involved in illegal activities,” PAGCOR said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Investigations confirm that CGC, an accredited service provider operating under offshore gaming licensee Oriental Game Ltd., was involved in criminal activities thus warranting the cancellation of its accreditation. It was also found that CGC violated some of the conditions attached to its accreditation,” it added.

The regulator also forfeited CGC’s performance bond and imposed a $350,000 fine “for its failure to ensure the legitimate conduct of its business.”

PAGCOR said it issued a suspension order on GCG earlier this month.

“The company was embroiled in various allegations including credit card fraud, serious illegal detention, and human trafficking activities,” it said.

PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro H. Tengco said operators with canceled accreditations and licenses must “immediately cease their operations.”

“Continued operation despite the cancellation of their accreditation or licenses shall be considered illegal. Immediate action will be taken against those who are engaging in such,” he added.

CGC was contacted for comment but had not replied at the deadline. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson