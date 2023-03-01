THE new sardine cannery established by Mega Prime Foods, Inc. in Batangas is expected to help the government meet its objectives for investment in agriculture, while also addressing shortages in the commodity, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said.

According to a transcript of the President’s speech released by the Palace, Mr. Marcos said: “The addition of the Mega manufacturing plant here in Santo Tomas (Batangas) will contribute to the achievement of the government’s target of a 10% annual increase in approved investments in the agribusiness sector.”

Mr. Marcos, who was present at the plant’s inauguration, said the cannery investment is among those encouraged by the 2023-2028 Philippine Development Plan.

Mr. Marcos said the Batangas plant will also help meet rising demand for canned sardines, with its output equivalent to about 27% of the canned sardine supply shortfall.

“This will greatly contribute to our efforts in ensuring food security and making seafood more convenient to consume for families across the country, especially during times (of crisis).”

The cannery serves as proof that Filipino businesses can “scale up” their operations to high levels of production, while generating jobs in the community. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza