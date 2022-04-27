THE Go Lokal! program, which helps small businesses expand their markets, has generated sales of P466 million since its launch in 2016, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Since its launch in December 2016, the Go Lokal! program has partnered with 24 retailers, rolled out 156 stores nationwide, assisted 863 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) of which 412 were already mainstreamed, and have become regular suppliers of partner retailers,” it added.

According to the DTI, the Go Lokal! program serves as a market access platform for MSMEs and links them up with major retailers that agree to provide free shelf space.

Meanwhile, the DTI said it is set to officially launch a so-called inline store for Go Lokal! at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on May 2.

An inline store is a common storefront hosting many suppliers.

It added that the inline store launched via soft opening mode in January, and is managed by Common Room PH, which hosts more than 200 crafters and brands.

“There are currently 18 Go Lokal! suppliers in the inline store that offer food and wellness products, fashion accessories, homeware, and toys,” the DTI said.

The Go Lokal! suppliers currently hosted by the inline store are Alano Lees Food Manufacturing, B&C Healthy Snacks, BalaiKamay Enterprise, Innovative Packaging, Malagos Agriventures, Mama Cili Enterprises, MS3 Agri-Ventures, Nipa Brew, Project Beans, Star Kaffea, Bambuhay Social Enterprise, Happy Island Candle, Marinduque Land Corp., Red Slab Pottery, The BeEmpire, Inc., The Soap Farm, Wodd PH, and Woven Handicrafts. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave