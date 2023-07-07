VEHICLE manufacturer Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) has appointed Noriaki Hirakata as its first-ever chairman as the company moves to improve its corporate structure and strengthen its market presence.

“The strategic appointment reflects MMPC’s stronger commitment to enhancing corporate governance and driving sustainable business growth,” the automaker said in a statement on Thursday,

Mr. Hirakata’s appointment took effect on July 1. He is in charge of overseeing the implementation of the business plans crafted by the company’s executive management committee to boost market standing.

The responsibility of managing day-to-day operations remains with MMPC President and Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Hara.

Mr. Hirakata is concurrently serving as assistant executive officer of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMC), the parent firm of MMPC. At MMC, he is responsible for corporate strategy management in the Tokyo head office, allowing closer coordination between the two offices to ensure the “smooth execution of business plans for the Philippines.”

MMPC operates a 23-hectare manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, which has a maximum production capacity of 50,000 units. The manufacturing plant produces Mitsubishi models such as the Mirage, Mirage G4, and the L300.

Industry data showed that MMPC had the second highest car sales among car brands as of end-May with 30,200 units sold, up 86.3% from 16,209 units in the same period last year. The sales figure translates to an 18.18% market share. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave