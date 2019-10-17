DPWH fast-tracking P261M interchange to Philippine Arena for SEA Games

AN INTERCHANGE project in Bulacan that will provide direct access to the Philippine Arena will be completed in time for the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Nov. 30, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced Thursday. In a statement, DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar said the P260.8-million Ciudad De Victoria Interchange Overpass Bridge and Bypass Road is “being rushed for completion” with “round-the-clock construction works” being implemented. The project will have a road access connected to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Bocaue and will serve as an alternate road to the congested Governor F. Halili Road in Sta. Maria, Bulacan. It is also seen to address “the usual heavy traffic situation and queuing of vehicles” at the Bocaue interchange. “We will have better accessibility to Philippine Arena come SEA Games grand opening in November,” said Mr. Villar. DPWH also said that a 1.91-kilometer road from MacArthur Highway to the Bocaue municipal center will be improved and a 1.3-kilometer road from the Philippine Arena to the existing Patubig Road in Marilao, Bulacan will be constructed.