SM PRIME Holdings, Inc. said its retail unit SM Supermalls is targeting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 as it expands solar power capacity and pursues waste conversion initiatives to reduce landfill dependence.

During a media roundtable on Thursday, SM executives said the mall operator is scaling renewable energy adoption and resource-efficiency programs across its properties.

SM Prime plans to double its solar energy capacity to 100 megawatt-peak (MWp) within the year from 50 MWp previously, while targeting 90% solar coverage across its properties.

SM Supermalls Vice-President for Mall Operations Junias M. Eusebio said solar power is expected to complement the company’s broader energy requirements.

“Not all solar energy can power the whole supply. But rather, it complements the energy mix of the grid plus the solar energy,” he said.

The company is also pursuing measures to reduce landfill dependence by converting waste materials such as plastics into industrial fuel.

SM GUUN Environmental Co., Inc. President George T. Cheung said shrinking landfill capacity in Metro Manila is pushing companies to explore alternative waste management solutions.

“If we can convert, then basically that reduces the requirements from the landfill,” Mr. Cheung said. “That means now more product is going back to energy.”

Mr. Cheung also noted that the number of active landfills in Metro Manila has declined from four to one.

The company’s sustainability program is anchored in four areas: waste management, energy efficiency, disaster resilience, and water conservation.

SM Prime also reported a 30% reduction in reliance on third-party water suppliers through the use of sewage treatment plants and rainwater collection systems, including facilities at SM Baguio.

SM Supermalls Vice-President for Corporate Compliance Liza B. Silerio said the company continues to adopt energy-efficient building materials and designs as part of its sustainability initiatives.

“For energy-efficient materials that we use, these are always introduced by our consultants,” Ms. Silerio said. “The heat index, everything is being considered and computed.”

Shares in SM Prime fell 1.03% or 20 centavos to close at P19.26 apiece on Thursday. — Juliana Chloe A. Gonzales