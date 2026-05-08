Stuff to Do (05/08/26)

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Catch the limited run of Within and Without End

LANGGAM Performance Troupe’s Within and Without End, a meta-devised work that ran earlier in March, is back with a limited two-show run on May 8 and 9, with performances at 8 p.m., at 99 Mahiyain St. corner Madasalin St., Sikatuna Village, Quezon City. Framed as an Open Rehearsal, the work unfolds through warm-ups, improvisation exercises, exchanges of ideas, and run-throughs that are occasionally interrupted by the director and dramaturg. The work is directed by Jenny Logico-Cruz. Tickets cost P1,000. Audience members may be asked to remove their shoes and move around during the performance. The performance contains nudity.

Buy flowers for mom at Robinsons

ROBINSONS Department Store is offering flower deals for Mother’s Day, available only until May 10 at the Robinsons Manila, Magnolia, and Galleria branches. The bouquets range in price from P649 to P2,399, while packs of dried flowers cost P449 each. A single China Rose can be bought for P449. These are supplied by King Louis Flowers and Plants.

Attend three-day mom expo at Shangri-La

SHANGRI-LA MALL’S Mother’s Day campaign, done in partnership with Mommy Mundo, is set to run from May 8 to 10 at the Grand and East Atriums. May 8 kicks off with a self-expression activity and Dance Party with G Force. Booths and activations will stay open until 10 p.m. Saturday’s lineup includes teacher Gabby Roa Limjoco’s talk on meaningful play and author Ines Bautista-Yao’s launch of her new book, Happily Ever After… Again, at 3 p.m. Other events are a live demo on everyday 3D printing for families, a panel discussion among mother community leaders, a wellness talk by coach Mama Mindy, and a body scrub workshop with Paola of the Happy Blue House. Sunday’s program has a decluttering session with Renelyn Tan-Castillejos; a talk on baby skincare with Dr. Jarische Lao-Ang; and a talk by Rachel Davis on homemaking as identity. The afternoon will feature performances by Ballet Barre Studio, Teacher Georgelle and the Children of G Force, and the Chill Siblings Excel Band. Throughout the three days, the atrium will hold a Mama Market, journaling and mindfulness stations, a Montessori-inspired Kids Area, and self-care booths.

Explore Araneta City’s offerings for mom

ARANETA CITY is holding a weekend-long celebration for Mother’s Day, with events held across their malls which are ongoing until May 10. One is the Well Mama Expo, which has wellness services and flower selling at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2. There is also a Mother’s Day Market, organized by POP QC Bazaar, at the MacArthur Activity Area of Ali Mall. More products selling is taking place at the For Tiny Hands & Mommy Expo, encompassing both mother and baby products, at the activity area of Gateway Mall 1. The dance activity Mommies on the Move will be held on May 10, 1 p.m., featuring island-inspired and hula dance performances by mothers and children. Finally, the cooking show Kitchen Queens will take place live on May 10, noon, at the activity area of Farmers Plaza.

Catch the Korea Festival in Baguio

THE Korea Festival this year will take place on May 9 and 10, from noon to 8 p.m., at SM City Baguio. It will be a showcase of Korean culture with interactive booths, hands-on activities, and live performances. Now on its fifth year, the Korea Festival continues to travel across the Philippines, offering immersive cultural experiences that highlight Korea’s traditions, creative industries, and tourism. This year’s festival also features an ASEAN Corner in celebration of the Philippine Chairship of ASEAN 2026, alongside special performances from Korean and Filipino artists. For more details, visit the Korean Cultural Center and SM Baguio’s social media pages.

Watch PETA Plus’ Endo adaptation

AT THE PETA Theater Center in Quezon City, the Cinemalaya film Endo returns in a new form, nearly two decades after its debut at the local independent film festival. Originally written and directed by Jade Castro as a story about love in the face of contractual labor, this stage version of the film has been adapted by Liza Magtoto and will be directed by Melvin Lee. It takes place in the context of today’s gig economy, breathing new life into the material. The show has performances until May 10.

Get nostalgic with Jesus Christ Superstar

THE Olivier Award-winning production of the 1970s sung-through rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar is now playing at The Theatre at Solaire until May 24 as part of its major international tour. This weekend’s performances are on May 8 at 8 p.m., May 9 at 3 and 8 p.m., and May 10 at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. This reimagined staging won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical. Featuring lyrics and music by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the production is directed by Timothy Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie. Jesus Christ Superstar recounts final week leading to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas.

Watch Mortal Kombat II

FOR THOSE who want some action in their lives, the second film adaptation of the Mortal Kombat video game is now showing in Philippine cinemas. Directed by Simon McQuoid and produced by James Wan, Todd Garner and E. Bennett Walsh, Mortal Kombat II follows fan-favorite fighting champions pitted against one another in an ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders. The film stars Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, and Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.