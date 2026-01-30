Stuff to Do (01/30/26)

1 of 5

See live board game and card game battles

THE Neutral Grounds product launch and on-ground battle will be happening on Jan. 31 at the Gen. MacArthur Activity Area in Ali Mall, Cubao, Quezon City. It will feature board and card games showcasing Neutral Ground’s latest game offerings. Gaming enthusiasts will also be able to take part in a live battle experience among competitive gamers in the community.

Watch the Orchestra of the Filipino Youth at Rockwell

THE Orchestra of the Filipino Youth (OFY) is opening its 2026 concert season with ELEVATE: Triumphs of Tchaikovsky on Feb. 1 at the Proscenium Theater, Rockwell, Makati. The young classical musicians, under the baton of Gerard Salonga, will perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. OFY’s thrust is to nurture underprivileged young Filipino musicians through intensive orchestral training, mentorship programs, and international performance opportunities. Tickets are available by messaging Ang Misyon on social media.

Watch CAST’s staged readings

CAST PH’s (The Company of Actors in Streamlined Theatre) is once again presenting its annual staged readings. The theme of this year’s season (its 6th) is “RE-ORIENT — Narratives from Asian Voices.” As has been done every year during the CAST PH Staged Reading Series, the titles of the plays are not revealed beforehand. The season takes place over the course of four weeks (every Sunday). The season ends on Feb. 1 with Play #4 which will be directed by Caisa Borromeo. It will feature Jillian Ita-as, Kakki Teodoro, George Schulze, Yanah Laurel, Alfredo Reyes, and Miren Alvarez-Fabregas. There are only 100 seats per performance, priced at P500 each. For tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/vrdfrfwm. All performances will be held at The Mirror Theatre Studios, 5th floor, SJG Center, Kalayaan Ave., Makati City. Performances are at 3 and 8 p.m.

Help cats find a home at Cubao’s adoption drive

THE City Cats of Cubao Cat Adoption Drive is set to take place on Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Gen. MacArthur Activity Area, Ali Mall, Cubao, Quezon City. It is organized by Araneta City in partnership with City Cats of Cubao. The adoption drive aims to help rescued cats find loving permanent homes while raising awareness on responsible pet ownership and animal welfare within the community.

Watch Cumberbatch film at Ayala Malls Cinemas

AYALA MALLS Cinemas is bringing another emotionally daring film to its screens. The Thing with Feathers, an exploration of love and loss starring Benedict Cumberbatch, adapts the award-winning novel Grief Is the Thing with Feathers, about a young father grappling with a malign presence stalking him and his two sons following the death of his wife. Directed by Dylan Southern, it is now showing in Ayala Malls Cinemas nationwide.

Do not sing along with Les Miz

THAT is the plea of GMG Productions which has brought Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular, a reimagined staged concert production of the iconic musical, to the Philippines. “Let the cast tell the story,” it exhorts. That cast includes Filipinos: Lea Salonga and Red Concepcion as the Thénardiers, Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine, and Emily Bautista as Éponine. The expanded concert-like format features a new design and production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production to life on a scale never seen before in Manila, with a company and crew of over 110, including an international all-star cast and a large ensemble of musicians. Les Misérables runs at the Theater at Solaire, Solaire Resort & Casino, Entertainment City, Aseana Ave., Parañaque until March 1, with no extensions possible. As of now, all 48 shows are sold out. But keep checking as you never know.

Watch A Curation of World Cinema

THE Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) brings back FDCP Presents: A Curation of World Cinema, its annual program showcasing internationally acclaimed films from around the world. The program is screening in select Philippine cinemas until Feb. 3. This edition’s films are: Jafar Panahi’s Palme d’Or-winning It Was Just an Accident, Joachim Trier’s Cannes Grand Prix-winning Sentimental Value, Mascha Schilinski’s Cannes Jury Prize-winning The Sound of Falling, and Bi Gan’s Cannes Prix Special Award-winning Resurrection. The select cinemas are SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Southmall, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM Davao, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, TriNoma, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Gateway Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, Power Plant Mall, and Cinema ’76 Film Society. Tickets are priced at P250 for both Metro Manila and provincial screenings.

Get nostalgic with Bagets the Musical

BAGETS THE MUSICAL, a stage adaptation of the 1984 coming-of-age film Bagets, follows a group of high school friends navigating adolescence, family, friendship, and young love. This production by Newport World Resorts, The Philippine Star, and VIVA Communications, is directed by Maribel Legarda, with a book by J-mee Katanyag and music by Vince Lim. The five leads are played by Sam Shoaf, Milo Cruz, Noel Comia, Jr., Ethan David, and Andres Muhlach. They alternate with Jeff Moses, Migo Valid, Tomas Rodriguez, KD Estrada, and Mico Hendrix Chua. Also in the cast are Neomi Gonzales, Natasha Cabrera, Mayen Cadd, Ring Antonio, and Carla Guevara Laforteza. Bagets the Musical runs until March at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,000 to P4,000, are now available at the Newport World Resorts Box Office and via TicketWorld.

See PETA’s Kislap and Algo

AFTER their debut at PETA’s Control + Shift: Changing Narratives in 2024 and 2025, the bold experimental works Kislap at Fuego and Children of the Algo are now back on the stage until Feb. 7 at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City. Moving from the experimental fringes to the spotlight, these two productions headline the Philippine Educational Theater Association’s (PETA) Main Theater Season as a twin bill performance. Dominique La Victoria’s Kislap at Fuego, directed by Maribel Legarda and J-mee Katanyag, with a Filipino translation by Gentle Mapagu, revolves around an unexpected fairytale between a kapre and a country girl, set amidst the Philippine Revolution against Spain. Mixkaela Villalon’s Children of the Algo, directed by Johnnie Moran, delves into the lives of Gen Z content creators, hiding their deeper realities while navigating the digital age with wit and vulnerability. For more information, including performance dates, ticketing, and educational engagements, visit PETA’s social media channels.

Listen to Singaporean pop star Shye’s new single

SINGAPORE indie pop singer-songwriter and producer Shye is back with “Eclipse,” an introspective indie rock-leaning alternative track that explores the ache of loving someone who keeps the “door half open.” The new track captures the push-and-pull of intimacy, uncertainty, and the quiet tension of unrequited longing, drawing inspiration from classic dream-pop textures associated with bands like Cocteau Twins and The Cure. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.