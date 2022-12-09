Stuff to do (12/09/22)

1 of 8

Christmas at Alabang Town Center

ALABANG Town Center’s Christmas Emporium takes centerstage at the Town Plaza, and includes a full-scale Tower Orrery in motion, a rotating life-size musical box, and a unique take on a giant snow globe. To elevate the experience, mall-goers will also be treated to a sights and sound show, which will be capped off by ATC’s Fire in the Sky display. The Christmas Emporium is ongoing until Jan. 1, with the sights and sounds show on Saturdays from Dec. 10, 11, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, 30, and Jan. 1 at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. There will also be 9 p.m. shows on Dec. 17 and 23.

Last year of Ortigas Christmas tunnel experience

Pass by Ortigas East as the holidays approach and one will experience the dazzling lights and sounds of the grand Christmas Street Light Musical Tunnel at Central Avenue along Tiendesitas. This year is the last chance to witness the classic Ortigas Christmas experience as a revamp of the light musical tunnel is in store for the next holiday season, done in collaboration with lighting designer Voltaire De Jesus. Stretching across Ortigas East, the Stevie Award-winning and photo-op worthy installation has been a staple in the Christmas festivities of Ortigas since 2018. The Christmas Street Light Musical Tunnel is shimmering nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Jan. 8. One can also walk down the Capitol Commons Illuminated Path, a more modest yet equally enchanting lights display for those who stroll around the Estancia area. The Illuminated Path is sparkling nightly from 6-10 p.m. until Jan. 8. Meanwhile, a fireworks display greets visitors at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 17, 25, and Jan. 1. To satisfy food cravings, Ortigas East and Capitol Commons have easily-accessible Christmas Food Bazaars with views of the light displays. The Ortigas East Christmas Food Bazaar and the Capitol Commons Christmas Food Bazaar run on Fridays to Sundays, 4-10 p.m., until Jan. 8. For more information, follow Ortigas East’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OrtigasEastOfficial/ and Capitol Commons’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/capitolcommonsortigas/ to stay updated on announcements.

Spotify’s Wrapped Playground

SPOTIFY brings its Wrapped Playground to the Philippines on Dec. 10 to 11, at the SM Mall of Asia (MoA). The weekend will see a number of different activities and performances by P-pop groups BINI and BGYO.

Talk on VAWC at Rizal Park

IN OBSERVANCE of the 18-day Campaign to End VAWC (Violence Against Women and Children), Puesto Creative Services and the National Parks Development Committee present Usapang VAWC sa Luneta, a discussion on how to address and stop violence against women and children in public and private spaces. The talk will be held on Dec. 11, 2 p.m., at the We Art Luneta event area at the Noli Me Tangere Garden, Rizal Park, Manila.

Rachel and Hajji Alejandro in concert

MANA-MANALANG, a concert starring Rachel Alejandro and Hajji Alejandro, will be held on Dec. 9, 8 p.m., at the ballroom of the Winford Manila Resort and Casino. The concert will also feature folk singer Rox Puno, and the Mojofly Band. Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P2,500. For tickets call VCSO Production at 0927-2978027 or visit Ticket 2 Me at www.ticket2me.net.

Turandot at the CCP

AFTER a two-year hiatus, live opera returns to the Main Theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) with a production of Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot. The gala is scheduled for Dec. 9, 8 p.m., with a matinee performance on Dec. 11, 3 p.m. Puccini’s opera is set in ancient China where Princess Turandot declares that she will only marry the suitor who can solve three riddles. Prince Calaf accepts the challenge — but if he fails, he will be executed. Valentino Favoino will conduct the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra along with the choral ensembles that make up the Turandot Opera Chorus. The opera stars Italian tenor Alessandro Liberatore, Korean soprano Lilla Lee, bass Jinsu Lee, Filipino soprano Rachelle Gerodias, tenors Ervin Lumauag, Ivan Nery, and Nomher Nival, and baritone Greg de Leon. The opera dance ensemble feature artists from Alice Reyes Dance Philippines. Tickets are available at Rustan’s Customer Service in the department store branches in Makati (8813-3739 Loc 280), Shangri-la (8633-4636 Loc 400), Alabang (8850-5592), and Gateway (8931-2460); at the CCP Box Office (8832-3704); Ticketworld (8891-9999); and SM Tickets (8470-2222; 0917-870-2222 or e-mail customercare@smtickets.com). Ticket prices for the Dec. 9 gala range from P6,000 for Orchestra Center to P2,500 for Balcony I Sides; while tickets for the Dec.11 matinee range in price from P4,000 for Orchestra Center to P1,500 for Balcony I Sides.

Jose Mari Chan in Christmas concert

NOBODY spreads holiday cheers quite like Jose Mari Chan, and his iconic tunes are known as one of the soundtracks of the Filipino Christmas festivities. Get in the full Christmas spirit with Christmas in our Hearts: Jose Mari Chan in Perfect CompanY on Dec. 9 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of the Newport World Resorts, along with the Philippines’ premier vocal group The CompanY.

Repertory presents Carousel

REPERTORY Philippines returns to the stage with its production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, Carousel. Performances of the musical, directed by Christopher “Toff” De Venecia, are ongoing until Dec. 18 at the Black Box Theater, Cultural Center of the Philippines, Pasay City. Carousel follows the story of carnival barker Billy Bigelow who falls in love with and marries the sweet yet naïve millworker Julie Jordan. After learning Julie is pregnant, Billy — desperate for money — is forced to participate in a robbery that ends in tragedy. He is then given a second chance to make things right. Tickets for Carousel are available through the CCP Box Office, TicketWorld, and SM Tickets. Ticket prices range from P1,000 to P3,000. For updates, visit www.repertoryphilippines.ph, or follow Repertory Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.