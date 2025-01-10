Stuff to Do (01/10/25)

1 of 5

Biggest annual dog event returns

ASIA’S BIGGEST annual dog event has returned to the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Ongoing until Jan. 13, the Philippine Circuit 2025 presents some of the cutest and most talented dogs in the world. It will also serve as the debut of the first-ever National Grooming Team Competition. The event aims to elevate the Philippines’ status in the global grooming arena. Alongside this competition, 17 world-class judges will oversee the All-Breed Championship Dog Shows, featuring 96 breeds and 7,560 entries across 12 shows. Visit Philippines Circuit Dog Shows for more details and updates.

SEVENTEEN fan bazaar at Gateway Mall 2

ON Jan. 11, a week before SEVENTEEN’s concert in Manila, Big Mama Productions and Carat Land Philippines are mounting Countdown Right Here: A Pre-Concert Celebration. Fans of the K-pop group will be able to mingle at the bazaar and purchase fan merchandise at affordable prices. There will also be games with lots of prizes. The celebration takes place at Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B, Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City’s Araneta City starting at 4 p.m.

Anne Labesores mounts first solo show in Gateway

VISUAL artist Anne Labesores is putting up her first solo exhibition, La Geometrica, from Jan. 11 to 17 at the Gateway Gallery. Her creations aim to “speak volumes about the fragments of daily life,” using a geometric painting style. The gallery is located on the fifth level of Gateway Mall Tower, Gateway Mall, Araneta City in Quezon City.

CAST PH’s staged reading fest every Sunday

TO KICK OFF 2025, CAST PH is bringing back its annual staged reading festival, this year with the theme of “Theoria Omnium” (Theory of Everything). The four unnamed plays — the name of the play is announced just before the performance — for this edition will be scientific dramas, each to be shown on a Sunday at 3 and 8 p.m., starting Jan. 12. Play No. 1 is directed by Jaime Del Mundo; Play No. 2 by Sarah Facuri; Play No. 3 by Nelsito Gomez; and Play No. 4 by Topper Fabregas. Among the performers this season are Cathy Azanza-Dy, Dean Daniel Rosen, Jenny Jamora, Ron Capinding, Roselyn Perez, and Dolly de Leon. All performances will be at the WHYNoT Culture Hub at Karrivin Studios, 2316 Chino Roces Ave., Makati.

K-pop concert in Ayala Cinemas

THE FIRST-EVER immersive concert film of popular K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT), titled Tomorrow X Together: Hyperfocus, will have a limited seven-day run — in 4DX — exclusively at Ayala Malls Cinemas. TXT’s concert film opens on Jan. 15 in the following Ayala Malls Cinemas with 4DX technology: Greenbelt, UP Town Center, and Bonifacio High Street, and will be available on the big screen until Jan. 21. The concert film will transport fans to the concert featuring performances by the group’s members, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai. With the widescreen and realistic 4DX effects, such as seats moving to the beat, and wind and water effects when applicable, audiences will feel like they’re truly in the front row of an exclusive VIP concert. Tickets can be booked now through www.sureseats.com or any of the participating cinemas. Ticket buyers will get a free TXT photocard.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live now on Disney+

THE miniseries which serves as a new chapter in the popular The Walking Dead saga blends hope, terror, and an epic love story. Titled The Ones Who Live, it follows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), forever changed by a world in ruins. They find themselves separated by distance and an unrelenting force that tests their resolve. It is now available on Disney+.

Celeste Legaspi, Odette Quesada tribute concert in BGC

THE Pinoy Playlist Music Festival 2024 Ryan Cayabyab Awards will pay tribute to two of the most iconic voices in Filipino music: Celeste Legaspi and Odette Quesada. The concert is set for Jan. 16, 8 p.m., at The Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC Arts Center, Taguig. In celebration of the two icons’ timeless legacy, there will be performances by Bituin Escalante, Arman Ferrer, Rachelle Gerodias, Zia Quizon, Aicelle Santos, Mike Shimamoto, Mitch Valdes, and other surprise guests. The celebration night is free and open to the public.

PPO concert features violinist Aylen Pritchin

The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) kickstarts the new year with the fourth installment of its 40th concert season, dubbed Europa, on Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati City. The concert features world-class violinist Aylen Pritchin. Under the baton of PPO music director and principal conductor Grzegorz Nowak, the concert will open with Kodály’s Dances of Galánta. Mr. Pritchin will also perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto No. 1. The concert concludes with Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8. The PPO’s concert season runs until April. Tickets for PPO concerts range in price from P1,500 to P3,000, and are available at TicketWorld.

Jed Madela performs at City of Dream’s Centerplay

International singing champion and power belter Jed Madela is this year’s first featured artist at City of Dreams Manila’s Original Pilipino Music (OPM) Concert Series at CenterPlay, the contemporary entertainment lounge situated at the focal point of the resort’s main gaming floor. The singer-songwriter, actor, and singing competition judge and mentor is set to hold the one-night-only concert on Jan. 16, 9 p.m. The upcoming concert also features alternating performances of DJs, and bands including Higher Ground and Part 3 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P3,000, comprising of bar snacks, burgers, fries, and beverages. VIP couch seats for a party of eight for P24,000 and VIP Small Tables for a group of four for P12,000 are also available, inclusive of consumables. For reservations and information on upcoming performances at CenterPlay, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.